Watch now: Illinois statewide rolling positivity rate ticks upward for third straight day

SPRINGFIELD — Cases of novel coronavirus disease continue to climb in Illinois along with the positivity rate among tests conducted.

The rolling seven-day average positivity rate has climbed by one-tenth of a percentage point per day over the past three days, sitting at 4.3% as of Tuesday.

That number was driven upward by a one-day positivity rate of 5.1% Tuesday, the highest one-day statistic since June 5. There were 1,740 new confirmed cases of the virus reported Tuesday among 34,175 tests completed over the previous 24 hours.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced an additional 26 virus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities since the pandemic began to 7,782.

There have been 209,594 confirmed cases of the virus thus far among more than 3.4 million tests completed.