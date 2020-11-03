Watch now: It's Election Day in the Coles County region. Here are 10 things to know. 🗳️

In a year like no other, it's been an election like no other — full of surging mail-in ballot requests and new COVID rules at polling places. But despite thousands casting ballots in early voting, it still all comes down to this.
Election Day.
The big day.
And this may only be the beginning.
More than 93 million Americans have already cast ballots, the product of coronavirus concerns and the contentious presidential election. Illinois voters also get a crucial decision to change Illinois' income tax system from a flat-rate to a graduated structure.
What will Election Day look like? Here are 10 details about what to expect Tuesday.
When is voting?
Polling places are open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday. You can still cast your ballot after the polls close so long as you were in line when they closed.
Where do I vote?
On Election Day, you can only vote at your assigned polling site. State officials have a polling place lookup website and an online database for all Illinois election boards, which voters can use to check their polling places.
What are the safety rules?
Election authorities are expected to have masks, hand sanitizer and signage in place.
What are the key races?
Aside from the presidential contest, the U.S. House 13th District seat is in play, as well as several General Assembly and county contests.
And then there's the ballot question that would amend the Illinois Constitution, which has triggered a flood of spending on both sides. That would discard the current income tax system, in which every individual pays the same flat rate, 4.95%, and corporations pay 7%. It would set up brackets, like the federal government and 32 other states. The tax rate would increase with income.
Do I have to show ID?
If you’re already registered to vote in Illinois, you should not need a form of identification at your polling site, but election officials encourage bringing one just in case.
Election judges may ask for identification if they challenge your right to vote, you did not provide proof of ID when registering by mail or online or you are not listed as registered to vote in the state.
“If the judges have doubts about your identity because your signature doesn’t match the one on record they could ask for ID,” said Matt Dietrich, an Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman. “But it takes judges of both parties to do that.”
If an election judge asks for your ID, you are not required to show one to vote in person. You may cast a provisional ballot without showing your ID. The poll worker should then tell you how you can separately submit proof of registration to your election authority.
If election judges tell you that you’re not listed as registered, and you’re sure you did register, make sure they spelled your name correctly. You can give them your address to make sure you’re at the right polling place. You can also ask them to call your county elections office.
If you’re not yet registered but hope to vote through a standard ballot, you’ll need to bring an election judge two forms of identification, one of which must include your current address. You can then register — and vote — at your polling place.
What is a provisional ballot?
Provisional ballots allow residents to cast a vote even if their right to vote has been questioned. They’re investigated and processed in the two weeks after Election Day and kept separate from standard ballots.
What if I make a mistake?
You’re entitled to a replacement ballot.
If you want to replace your paper ballot, you can ask an election judge at the voting site to spoil that ballot and you’ll receive a new one. If you make a mistake on a mail-in ballot, you can take the ballot to your local polling site and surrender it to an election judge. You’ll then be able to vote through a standard ballot.
If you’ve already cast your ballot, there are no take-backs, and it’s illegal to vote again. Voting more than once in an election in Illinois is a felony, punishable by two to five years in prison.
What if I want to vote in person but have a mail-in ballot?
If you applied and were approved for a mail-in ballot but decide to vote in person instead, you must bring your mail-in ballot with you to your polling place and surrender it to an election official. You’ll then be given a standard ballot that you can use to vote in person.
How many have cast ballots?
Statewide, of the approximately 3.5 million people who have voted early, nearly 1.7 million of them sent mail-in ballots and close to 1.8 million voted in person, according to the State Board of Elections. The vote-by-mail ballots already cast reflect more than 71% of the 2.4 million requests for ballots across Illinois.
When will we get results?
It depends.
Nationally, absentee voting amid coronavirus has changed the vote-counting timeline, and there aren’t uniform practices for counting those ballots. That makes it difficult to predict when certain key battlegrounds, much less a national result, could be called.
In Illinois, unofficial results are reported by each of the more than 100 election authorities, such as county clerks' offices, but the government does not compile statewide unofficial results on election night.
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.
