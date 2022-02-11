Watch now: 'Jelani Day' bill emerges in state legislature

SPRINGFIELD — Driven by the tragic death of Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day, a state lawmaker has proposed legislation he says will streamline the investigative process in missing person cases.

Senate Bill 3932, sponsored by state Sen. Elgie Sims, D-Chicago, would amend the Missing Person Identification Act by requiring a coroner or medical examiner with custody of human remains that are not identified within 72 hours of discovery to notify the FBI for assistance.

The goal is to address underreported and unsolved missing persons cases, especially those involving people of color.

"Most know that the first 72 hours in a missing persons investigation are the most critical,” Sims said. “Should the identification process go beyond that, families should feel confident in knowing our law enforcement professionals are doing all they can to bring missing loved ones home safely.”

The proposal comes nearly six months after Day, a 25-year-old Danville native and ISU student, was reported missing in late August. His body was discovered a week-and-a-half later near the south bank of the Illinois River, east of the Illinois Route 251 bridge in Peru. But it wasn't identified by the LaSalle County coroner for nearly three weeks.

The cause of death was later determined to be drowning with the coroner finding no evidence of trauma, though Day's family continues to insist that he was murdered and did not go into the river by choice.

“It felt like from the time the student was reported missing, there was no drive to find or identify his remains,” said Sims. “I stand with families in frustration, and especially families of color, who have struggled to get fair attention on their cases."

Day's family met with police officials in Bloomington on Thursday, according to the "Justice for Jelani Day" Facebook page, where friends and family have been posting updates.

"This meeting took months to make happen, but we’re here today, ready to fight harder for Jelani!" the post said.

The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information in connection to the case.

The legislation passed out of the Senate Local Government Committee on a 5-3 roll, with all Democrats in support and Republicans in opposition.

