Watch now: Lawmakers, political observers reflect on Madigan's downstate legacy

"It's time for new blood," Coles County Republican Party Chairman Travis Coffey said. "I think he served his time."

Lawmakers and political observers in downstate Illinois, however, say that while his first focus was ultimately Chicago, Madigan also had a statewide lens that he used to both pass policies that helped areas outside the city and to elect Democrats from those areas.

“He understood that for Democrats to be a vibrant force in Springfield, they needed to have some power outside of Chicago,” said John Shaw, director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. “So I do think that he worked to advance the statewide agenda, and not just the Chicago exclusive agenda.”

'Very concerned about all of Illinois'

Shaw said Madigan’s Chicago background hurt him statewide and allowed Republicans to run “against him in the way they would often run against Mayor (Richard J.) Daley” in more conservative parts of Illinois.

Democratic lawmakers still represent downstate urban areas like Decatur, Peoria and Rockford along with parts of Metro East in large part due to the partisan redistricting process Madigan controlled in 2010.