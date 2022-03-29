Watch now: Legislation emerges to address 'smash-and-grab' retail crime

SPRINGFIELD — With adjournment looming, Illinois lawmakers on Tuesday introduced legislation that would address a recent spike in organized retail crime.

The proposal, a collaboration between the Illinois Retail Merchants Association and Attorney General Kwame Raoul, creates and defines a violation of organized retail crime — something that is not currently spelled out in state statute — with the intent of deterring the activity and reducing the ability of offenders to evade custody.

To accomplish this, the proposal provides jurisdiction to any state’s attorney where any element of the organized retail crime took place to prosecute the whole crime. This means that if a ring of smash-and-grab thefts occur in different counties, they would be able to consolidate charges into one county for all the alleged crimes.

It would also give the attorney general’s office the ability to use a statewide grand jury to bring about organized retail theft charges. The attorney general would also be given the ability to pursue RICO charges, which gives broader authority to charge people involved in a criminal enterprise.

Existing retail theft laws leave loopholes criminals can exploit, said IRMA President Rob Karr at a news conference Tuesday. The bill addresses those loopholes, he said, “without reversing recent criminal justice reform advances.”

The new charge targets only individuals whose specific intent is to resell stolen items, said State Sen. Suzy Glowiak Hilton, D-Western Springs.

“It’s not the intent to prosecute two high school girls who go into a drugstore and steal a lipstick,” she said.

Hilton called November and January smash-and-grab crimes in her district “brazen” and said she’s seen nothing like them before.

“I don't want my constituents or those in Illinois to feel like they can't go to Oakbrook Mall that I represent to do their shopping,” she said. “It's the peace of mind when you figure you're going to go Christmas shopping, you certainly don't want to be in the midst of a smash-and-grab.”

Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce president Mirinda Rothrock said the proposal will make her job easier. “Those that participate in illegal crimes, such as smash-and-grab, should be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest limit,” she said. “Businesses should not have be in fear of a group of individuals coming in and demolishing their storefronts, stealing and terrorizing their customers.” “It provides businesses some sense of security that it would deter folks from wanting to commit that crime," she added. "They know now they are going to be held to full prosecution."

Having previously worked at the former Staples in town as a manager for 16 years, Mattoon Chamber of Commerce president Ed Dowd said he has been in situations where a group of people would distract employees in order for one person to steal items off the shelves.

“We did catch a couple of them, but in terms of the major smash-and-grabs luckily being in a small community, I think we don’t see that as pervasive as in the larger cities,” Dowd said.

Although the lack of major retail crimes in the area, Dowd said he supports the bill and hopes it stops repeat offenders from committing these crimes while keeping others away from attempting them.

Dowd said the bill is especially important for small businesses that do not have the resources or staff available to do anything if a group people decided to go in and take their merchandise.

“They just don’t have the staff to defend themselves or to chase after them,” he said. “This will definitely help deter people from doing it, which will help our small business owners who rely so much on keeping their inventory safe.”

Charleston Police Chief Chad Reed said there has not been many smash-and-grab incidents over the years other than two cases.

One involving two men who stole numerous controlled narcotics from the WellCreek Pharmacy on Dec. 15, 2017 and another with a 27-year-old Charleston man who made off with $30,000 worth of electronics from the Verizon Wireless store on May 2, 2019, before being arrested and charged.

Reed said smash-and-grab crimes usually involve a criminal ring consisting of multiple individuals coordinating in an effort to steal high valued items that can be turned around and re-sold quickly.

This bill will not only help prosecutors charge individuals at a higher level, but there is also a possibility to pursue those who are selling stolen items on online marketplaces and hold them accountable, Reed said.

“If they’re looking at stiffer penalties, maybe they won’t be so apt to accept stolen property and turn out to sell it,” Reed said. “I know the legislator has been working on this for a year and half trying to get something introduced and hopefully have success today.”

Coles County State’s Attorney Jesse Danley said the legislation will be helpful for small county prosecutors to charge criminals of organized retail theft more seriously, but is wondering what will follow once counties decide to pursue suspects involved.

“We appreciate when legislators give more power but I think it has to be balanced with the use of resources as well,” Danley said. “We’re talking about these smash-and-grabs across multiple jurisdiction and being able to prosecute those is great but then that means I’m probably taking officers and detectives away from my community.”

Danley said it’s unknown whether a state task force will be created to investigate these crimes on a larger scale but the attorney general has been adamant with these issues and he hopes it comes with cooperation of all parties including the county, state and federal governments.

“As long as jurisdictions are working together and sharing resources I think it’s a great thing, but if that doesn’t happen, then it could be burdensome for smaller counties and ours,” Danley said. “We’re right in the middle so some things work well for well us that Cook County throws our way but most of them don’t have any practical application because we don’t have the millions of dollars in tax revenue that they do to go out and do the things we need to do sometimes.”

The proposal would require state funds to allow state prosecutors to investigate and prosecute retail criminal rings, but those funds have to be allocated separately in the state’s fiscal year 2023 budget. Karr said IRMA’s estimate for necessary funding is around $5 million dollars.

It would also require online third-party marketplaces like Amazon and eBay to verify the seller and the goods offered for sale and the seller to provide contact information.

State Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, said organized retail crime is not just a concern in Chicago.

“When people are nervous to go to work, scared to go shopping or visit a mall or our small boutique shops in places like downtown Springfield, action needs to be taken to address our community concerns,” Turner said.

Turner offered no specific examples of downstate organized retail crimes, but one local business owner said she fears smash-and-grab thefts could become a problem if lawmakers don’t act soon.

“I have caught individuals coming into my store and grabbing and taking and going to another store and trying to sell,” said Monica Zanetti, owner of Wild Rose Boutique in downtown Springfield.

Zanetti, who runs her shop alone, said the bill would make her and many of her other fellow retailers feel safer in their stores.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, at a separate news conference just a couple floors up in the Capitol, told reporters that he had yet to see the proposal’s details.

“I look forward to reviewing it,” Pritzker said. “I know that the attorney general has worked very hard on it and so I'm looking forward to making some judgments about it.”

The legislation has at least one bipartisan sponsor in State Sen. John Curran, R-Downers Grove, and Karr says he expects more bipartisan support in the House.

Hilton said the legislation is a part of “a broader package of bills” addressing crime that Democrats in both chambers are discussing.

House Speaker Chris Welch told Lee Enterprises in January that Democrats intended to introduce a public safety package this session that would target carjackings and organized retail theft.

Karr said the IRMA has also been in conversation with Welch and other House members on various public safety bills.

Democrats, who hold supermajorities in the state legislature, have been under fire for supporting criminal justice reform measures over the past couple of years that Republicans and some in law enforcement have deemed “soft on crime” and emboldening criminal activity.

In 2021, the legislature on a party-line vote approved and Pritzker signed the “SAFE-T Act,” which among other things made Illinois the first state to abolish cash bail while mandating body cameras on all police officers by 2025.

The vast majority of the laws’ provisions have yet to take effect but nevertheless have been used to harangue Democrats on the crime issue, especially in the Chicago suburbs and downstate.

Several major cities in Illinois, including downstate cities like Decatur, experienced major spikes in crime over the past couple of years. Looting after peaceful protests in Chicago and cities across the state dominated the headlines during the summer months in 2020.

Republicans have sought to weaponize the issue of crime to make gains in the state legislature this fall. Democrats, on the other hand, have sought to address the issue without significantly rolling back reforms passed last year.

The bill could receive a vote in the Senate this week. If it passes, it will be sent back to the House for concurrence before the General Assembly adjourns on April 8.

Reporter Donnette Beckett contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0