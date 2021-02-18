Watch now: Michael Madigan is resigning. Here's what his annual pension amount will be.

As party chairman, Madigan remains in control of the Democratic Party of Illinois’ committee fund, which has nearly $2 million on hand.

Even after he leaves the House, Madigan will also still control two other massive political committee funds: the Friends of Michael J. Madigan, which stands at more than $13.5 million and the 13th Ward Democratic Organization, which has more than $2.6 million.

Kent Redfield, an emeritus professor of political science at the University of Illinois at Springfield, said Madigan can continue to accept contributions to the Friends of Michael J. Madigan and the 13th Ward group and distribute money from those committees to other candidates’ committees.

Redfield said Madigan’s sources of power came from controlling the legislative process in the House, and “being able to aggregate and distribute money, which gave him huge control over who ran for office, as well as his having an impact on those campaigns.”

“That was the key to the power that he had,” Redfield said. “Losing the speakership and resigning from the legislature — he’s in a significantly weakened position, and it's not clear how much influence he's going to exercise over the (Democratic Party of Illinois).”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}