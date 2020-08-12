Watch now: Pritzker announces $46 million in small business grants

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is announcing the disbursement of $46 million in support for small businesses throughout Illinois.
Pritzker said the Business Interruption Grant program would help more than 2,600 small businesses in more than 400 cities in 78 of the state's 102 counties.
He said priority was given to businesses that were not helped by the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
"The federal PPP program seems to have overlooked too many entrepreneurs and small shops," Pritzker said. "It was important to me and the General Assembly to ensure that small businesses ... get the help they need."
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, urged residents to practice social distancing, wearing masks and frequently washing hands to slow the spread of the disease.
“My concern is growing each day about the direction our numbers are going,” Ezike said.
People and communities have been traumatized by the pandemic, she said, causing fear, denial and other emotions.
"We're all in this together, like it or not, and your actions impact me and my actions impact you," Ezike said. "We need to be decent and understanding and respectful of each other."
