Watch now: Pritzker highlights proposed increase in higher ed funding

NORMAL — The higher education funding boost in Gov. J.B. Pritzker's proposed state budget could mean more money flowing directly to universities, as well financial aid for students.

Pritzker visited Illinois State University's campus Tuesday to highlight the education funding in the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget. His proposed $2.2 billion higher education budget includes a 5% increase in funds to public universities and community colleges.

"Truly the best investments we can make as a state government are in education," Pritzker said.

The total proposed general fund budget for higher education is around $208 million higher than what was enacted for fiscal year 2022.

Student aid

One of the largest proposed increases is in the Monetary Award Program, which would increase by $122 million, bringing it to $601 million in funding. The proposed change is expected to add 24,000 more students to the system and increase the maximum award size.

The program provides grants to Illinois higher education students who show financial need.

The MAP grants are important because they open up the opportunities students have across the state, ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy said. “It puts the decision in the hands of the student,” she said.

Pritzker said his approach to making Illinois universities affordable has three parts: increasing MAP funding, putting Illinois in the top five states for federal assistance and PELL grants, and increasing direct support to public universities.

At the Illinois Board of Higher Education's Jan. 10 meeting, Executive Director Ginger Ostro said the current program fails to provide as many grants as it was meant to and that the grants being awarded do not cover as much of the cost of higher education as they were meant to.

The current maximum of around $5,000 is still significant, Curl said. But the more than $8,000 would go even further, and help free up funds from federal grants to pay for things like room and board.

'Game-changer'

IBHE requested varied increases in direct state funding for schools, ranging from 4% increases for Southern Illinois University and University of Illinois to a 12% increase for Governors State University. Pritzker’s proposed budget has a uniform 5% increase for all the schools.

The University of Illinois system would receive $650 million under the proposed budget, making up almost 30% of the $2.2 billion. The Southern Illinois University system would receive around 9% or $203 million.

That increase would take ISU’s direct funding from $69.6 million to $73.1 million. Kinzy called the potential increase in direct funding a “game-changer” for the university, especially after years of level funding and budget impasses.

Eastern Illinois University’s share would go from $41.4 million to $44 million.

Another goal Pritzker outlined Tuesday is wrapping up spending on College Illinois!, a former state program that let families prepay tuition. The state has since ended signups for the program, and Pritzker is proposing $230 million to pay off the remaining obligation. The early payment would save the state $75 million in the future, the governor’s office has said.

“My budget will pay off in full the remaining unfunded liabilities,” he said.

The proposal also adds $40 million to the Illinois Community College Board’s appropriation. Operating and equalization grants to the public community colleges in the state would increase by $13.2 million, or 5%. The governor is also proposing $25 million for a new community college grant program that would train for high-demand health care jobs.

Community college degree- or certificate-seeking students have been able to receive MAP grants if they meat credit hour minimums. However, Pritzker is also proposing expanding eligibility to short-term programs as well.

Other initiatives that could be funded under Pritzker's proposed budget include increases for the Minority Teacher Scholarship program and the Diversifying Higher Education Faculty in Illinois program.

Connor Wood

