Watch now: Pritzker says Illinois on track to fully reopen from COVID rules next week

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Illinois was on track to shed all remaining COVID-19 business restrictions and fully reopen the state by June 11.

There are no capacity limits in Phase 5, the final phase in the state's reopening plan. Large gatherings may resume without restrictions. Anyone over 2 years old who is not vaccinated is still required to continue to wear a mask when unable socially distance from others.

The state continues to monitor virus numbers especially to see how Memorial Day weekend affected the spread of the virus, the governor said during a news conference in Peoria Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"As the numbers are coming down, I just looked at them on my way here, we have declining numbers of cases, declining numbers of people in the hospital, declining numbers of people in the hospital with COVID," Pritzker said. "So, my expectation is on June 11 as projected, we will move to Phase 5."