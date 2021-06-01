Watch now: Pritzker says 'it's the Democrats that are getting the state's fiscal house in order' (copy) (copy)

Pritzker said his “hope is that we'll end up with a good energy bill. We were very close as of last night.”

“We want to keep those plants open — and that's been a firm principle, and I've said that from the beginning — while we're also working toward a clean energy future and methods for us to fight climate change in the state,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker declined to offer details on the nature of the incentives package offered to Exelon. It’s expected that lawmakers will be back sometime in the coming weeks to address the issue.

“There are still a few other parts of this bill that are very controversial, and depending on which way we go, we'll determine how many votes our side can be able to put on a bill,” said state Rep. David Welter, R-Morris. “We need to see the bill, we need to review the bill. But when I'm talking with stakeholders right now, it seems positive.”

Exelon could not immediately be reached for comment. A spokesman for Ameren, which services much of central and southern Illinois, said they “support Illinois’ transition to clean energy."