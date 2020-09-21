Watch now: Pritzker says no to high school football despite Illinois being a leader in testing

Pritzker remained unswayed by the fact many surrounding states have allowed football and other contact sports to be played at the high school level this fall. He also dismissed the fact the National Football League is two weeks into its season without any large outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus. Professional sports leagues have the resources to do more testing and undertake extensive cleaning of their facilities that are beyond the abilities of most school districts, he said.

He also said now is not the time to relax the state's efforts at combating the virus.

"The reason we aren't just letting everything go at this point is because the virus is still out there," he said. "We still have a relatively high positivity rate. It's lower than our neighbors, that's true, but there are quite a number of states that have lower positivity rates than we do."

Pritzker announced Monday that Illinois has cleared milestones for testing which is a key to identifying COVID-19 so they can be treated and also asked to isolate so they don't further spread the virus. Over the weekend, he said, the state reported one-day results of over 74,000 tests.

"That's a new high for our state," he said.