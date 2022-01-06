Watch now: State Rep. Chris Miller announces reelection bid

SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Chris Miller, R-Oakland, is running for reelection to the Illinois House in the new 101st district, he announced Thursday.

Miller's announcement comes a year to the day he attended a Washington, D.C., rally where President Donald Trump spoke, an event that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and earned Miller the ire of his Democratic colleagues.

“As Democrats continue their assault on our way of life, I am eager to stay in the fight to preserve our freedom in this state and to push back on J.B. Pritzker and the Chicago Democrats’ hostile takeover of Illinois,” Miller said in a statement.

Miller currently represents the 110th District. Last year Illinois Democrats controlling the state’s redistricting process drew his home into the same district as state Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich.

The new 101st District is a conservative one with no incumbent. It contains all or parts of Champaign, Clark, Crawford, Cumberland, Coles, Edgar, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence and Vermilion counties.

Miller lives just a few hundred yards away from the district’s boundaries, but Illinois law requires state legislators to live in the district they represent. Miller will have to move into the new district to be eligible to win the seat.

Along with Niemerg and Reps. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur; Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville; and Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, Miller helps form the arch-conservative group that's come to be known as the "Eastern Bloc," a nod to their Eastern Illinois roots and similar ideology.

“I will continue to be the conservative fighter our district deserves, and I will never back down from the extreme-leftists in Springfield who have run Illinois into the ground,” Miller said.

Miller and his wife, U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, ignited controversy early in 2021 — Mary Miller for quoting Adolf Hitler in a rally outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 5, and Chris Miller for attending the “Save America” rally preceding the Capitol attacks the next day.

Chris Miller was censured by the Illinois House in March for attending the rally. He came under greater scrutiny when a picture of his pickup truck donning a decal of a far-right wing group surfaced.

However, Illinois Legislative Inspector General Carol Pope concluded that any claims that Miller helped incite the riot were "unfounded."

Both the Millers remain loyal to former President Donald Trump.

Trump on Jan. 1 endorsed Mary Miller in her battle for Illinois’ 15th Congressional District against U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville.

Brenden Moore contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0