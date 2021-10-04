Watch now: When will Pritzker lift indoor mask mandate? Here's what he said.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks about the state's COVID mitigation measures, including its indoor mask mandate.
“We’re watching to make sure that we’re on a good downward trajectory,” Pritzker said during an unrelated event at the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago’s Loop. “That’s what we were looking for back in May leading into June; it’s what we’re looking for now in order for us to possibly make changes.”
Pritzker has yet to publicly state a specific threshold for lifting the mask mandate.
State health officials reported 1,822 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest one-day total in three weeks, though the figure tends to dip on Mondays. Over the past week, the state has averaged 2,743 cases per day.
When Pritzker announced Aug. 26 that he was putting the mask requirement back in place for people in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status, the state was averaging 3,657 cases per day. That figure climbed as high as 4,440 cases per day during the week ending Sept. 4 before beginning to fall.
As the delta variant surged this summer, the CDC revised its guidance, urging people in areas with “substantial” or “high” rates of coronavirus transmission to wear masks in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status. The CDC also recommended universal masking in school settings nationwide, which Pritzker adopted as state policy on Aug. 4.
Despite recent declines in new cases and other measures of the pandemic, all 102 counties in Illinois continue to meet the criteria for areas of substantial or high transmission, according to the latest CDC data.
Pritzker said his administration continues closely monitoring hospitalizations in particular, which remain “relatively high,” even after recent declines.
