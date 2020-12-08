Who enforces COVID rules in Illinois? It depends on which political party is in control

When the restaurants still refused to comply, the county state's attorney filed a complaint with a Sangamon County court. The court sided with the county and ordered the restaurants to close temporarily, Capitol News Illinois reported.

Local health department powers

Health department leaders are leery of cracking down on businesses without the support of state law, the county board or the state's attorney.

"We need something solid to stand on," said Wagner, the Monroe County health administrator. "The law is too vague for us to do anything. All we're going to do is end up putting ourselves into lawsuits. ... You'll find most health departments are doing what we can to gain voluntary compliance."

Not everyone believes counties can't enforce executive orders.

"The law gives us the power to enforce those things if the businesses owners don't want to comply, and that's what's going to happen," St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern, a Democrat, said at a news briefing last week.

The "vast majority" of bars and restaurants are complying, Kern added, but the county decided to take action against bars and restaurants that refused because of limited capacity at hospitals in the St. Louis metropolitan region.