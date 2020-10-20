Why are you running? Responses to our questions to candidates in Nov. 3 contests

3. I think we need to continue to find ways to lower health care costs. Our current representative voted against capping insulin prices and was absent when the vote to require insurance coverage of EpiPens was taken. I think there are other ways that leaders can take action on these issues but if we have a legislator opposed to supporting them then we’re really part of the problem, not part of the solution. We need an elected state representative who is looking for opportunities to partner with elected officials at the federal level to bring health services to the district.

What is the biggest challenge facing constituents and how will you address that?

Making ends meet is the biggest challenge for my lower and middle class constituents. This is why I support passage of the graduated tax amendment. If passed, the graduated tax will be a huge step towards fixing the budget while only raising taxes on incomes above $250,000. If the amendment passes, there will be a tax cut for lower end income earners. If the amendment passes and I’m elected, I’m going to push for a way to repeal some of the regressive fees that were passed during this last session of the legislature.