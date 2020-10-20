Why are you running? Responses to our questions to candidates in Nov. 3 contests

Candidate responses
The JG-TC provided candidate questionnaires for key races on the November ballot. The following candidates responded.
The responses have not been edited and appear below in the order they are on the ballot.
State Senate, 55th District
CYNTHIA ANN GIVEN, DEMOCRATIC
DARREN BAILEY, Republican
Why are you running?
To bring accountability to Illinois government. Illinois is in real need of leadership. I have 9 grandchildren and am very concerned about their future here. State government needs to learn to spend within it’s means and creat a prosperous environment for its families and businesses.
What are your top three goals?
To hold state legislators fiscally and morally responsible. Illinois is in desperate need of business reform. Work comp rates are preventing growth. Money continues to be thrown at education without any results. Accountability is in great need in Illinois.
What is the biggest challenge facing constituents and how will you address that?
High taxes. Out migration is the simple proof. Government must function like its citizens do by spending within its means.
State House, 95th District
AVERY BOURNE, REPUBLICAN
CHASE WILHELM, DEMOCRATIC
Why are you running?
I’m running for office to represent all people, not just those I agree with. I believe the 95th District and the communities I call home deserve leadership that will cut through the partisan divide and the parroted rhetoric, and take the people’s message to Springfield rather than bring a party’s message from Springfield back to the district. I believe that the voice of many of the small towns that I come from have been lost over the years, and I'm running to make sure everyone has a voice at the table of our government. I’ve spent my professional life in uniformed service to our great nation and I now seek to serve the people of the 95th as a servant leader of the people's interests. I believe that I don’t have to agree with you to defend you and advance the future of our community. I'm running because I believe it’s time downstate interests are represented by a new generation of leadership who will place the interests of the people over any party, and enable downstate Illinois to lead the way in a path toward a better future.
What are your top three goals?
#1: My first commitment and goal is to serve and represent the will and interest of all the people in my district, not just those I agree with or share a political affiliation with. Placing the people's interests ahead of the interests of any party affiliation or lobbyist should always be the goal of any leader; and I believe a goal within this notion should be passing ethics reform that includes term limits on leadership positions.
#2: Is to further advance legislation aimed at supporting and revitalizing rural economies, especially for districts like my own who still face hardships brought about from events like the closing of the Coffeen CIPS power station. Not just exploring, but truly finding, comprehensive ways to maintain the jobs already in-district while expanding new ones should be a priority for every elected official. Providing economic incentives and targeted tax-relief for small business owners who hire from within the district is a goal that I believe should also be pursued.
#3: Is supporting and expanding access to mental healthcare resources in rural communities; including resources for our Veteran community. This topic, while near to my heart, I believe should be at the forefront of every community leader as we work to build a better future. The goal of fully supporting and enabling rural mental and behavioral health providers who are already living and working in the 95th is important for the long-term health of our community is a priority.
What is the biggest challenge facing constituents and how will you address that?
While there are many challenges, right now and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the question of how to keep food on the table, pay the rent and pay for prescription medicine or health insurance, came up time and time again in my conversations with constituents. In short, one of the biggest challenges facing my neighbors across the district is economic opportunity.
The need to not just find, but keep, and advance their future within a good paying job is real. I will begin to address the economic hardships of rural communities by continuing to support economic opportunity zones, passing legislation targeted at supporting the small business owner, and entertaining ways to utilize pre-existing infrastructure for corporations who are seeking to expand. Wrapped up into all of this is also tackling our state's financial situation, which will require a multi-effort approach.
Safeguarding the commitments we have made to our State Employees is critical, but so too is comprehensive reform, evidence based education funding, cuts on spending made from recommendations by the agencies that actually do the work, and easing the tax burden on working-class families. There is no single magic wand that can be waived to fix the economic challenges we face as a community, but leaders must begin to address this problem with the full scope of their position, enabling everyone a voice in the process of how to keep doors open on Main Street and not just at Walmart.
State House, 107th District
DAVID J. SEILER, DEMOCRATIC
Why are you running?
I am running because I believe democracy is important and voters deserve a choice. I think that too often there aren't candidates on the ballot pulling each direction and when that occurs, the elected official has a tendency to go to the extreme wing of their party. I believe that is what has occurred in our area. I believe our current representative has done little to try to solve the problems of the area and instead focused on ginning up his base with rallies. He proposes separating Chicago from the rest of the state. He opposed common sense bills like capping the cost of insulin. I can do better.
Through my Community Classroom initiative, I pledge to bring the voters into the decision-making process and together we can address the problems that face the district in an informed manner. I also believe I would be good at the job.
Support Local Journalism
I believe that if folks in the other party gave me a chance, they’d discover that I would serve the constituents regardless of party and make every effort to try to serve the district. I believe representatives shouldn’t appear to be campaign 24/7 because it causes constituent services to suffer. A state representative should be a link to Springfield for everyone in the district. But too often, people feel like the rep is only there for folks of their own party and that is regrettable.
Lastly, I’m running because I’m adamantly opposed to the “separate the state” solution proposed by our current representative.I think it’s unpatriotic and hurtful to our state. I actually think that the folks pushing the idea are simply doing so for show and don’t believe the idea actually has any possible chance of succeeding. It’s partisan politics at its worst.
What are your top three goals?
1. Until the Illinois budget is on firmer ground, budget is priority one for legislators. Much depends on whether the graduated tax amendment passes. If it doesn’t pass, there’s likely going to be a flat tax increase and we’ll have to be creative about ways to lessen the negative impact on the lower and middle classes. If the amendment does pass, then hopefully we can repeal some of the regressive fees imposed during the last legislative session. The $50 hike in license plate fees is especially hurtful to lower class folks and we need to find a way to repeal it.
2. Past leaders have recognized the need to expand four lane highway access to remote parts of the district. The four laning of Route 51 stopped north of Pana. The four laning of Route 50 never got past the planning stages. Both of those projects should be completed to utilize state dollars already invested but more so to help the region with economic development. Completing the four laning of Route 51 from Pana to Vandalia to intersect with I-70 has the potential to greatly impact the 107th district. Likewise, the four laning of Route 50 would intersect with I-57 in Salem.
3. I think we need to continue to find ways to lower health care costs. Our current representative voted against capping insulin prices and was absent when the vote to require insurance coverage of EpiPens was taken. I think there are other ways that leaders can take action on these issues but if we have a legislator opposed to supporting them then we’re really part of the problem, not part of the solution. We need an elected state representative who is looking for opportunities to partner with elected officials at the federal level to bring health services to the district.
What is the biggest challenge facing constituents and how will you address that?
Making ends meet is the biggest challenge for my lower and middle class constituents. This is why I support passage of the graduated tax amendment. If passed, the graduated tax will be a huge step towards fixing the budget while only raising taxes on incomes above $250,000. If the amendment passes, there will be a tax cut for lower end income earners. If the amendment passes and I’m elected, I’m going to push for a way to repeal some of the regressive fees that were passed during this last session of the legislature.
I know as well that property taxes are out of whack around the state. I believe that problem was created over the last generation due to the flat tax and we can start to fix that problem over the next generation if the graduated tax passes. The other big challenge we face is creating a culture that values people. Too many of our constituents and their families are still suffering from opioid and meth addiction. Too many constituents feel like the system is rigged against them and that government is a problem instead of a solution. It was Abraham Lincoln who pointed out that we have a government “of the people, by the people and for the people” and we need to step up to make it work that way. Too often, government seems to be the tool of the rich and powerful. I pledge to be a representative who works to include everyone at the table of policy making.
BLAINE WILHOUR, REPUBLICAN
STATE HOUSE, 110TH DISTRICT
KODY CZERWONKA, INDEPENDENT
CHRIS MILLER, REPUBLICAN
Why are you running?
I am running for re-election for the same reasons I ran for public office in the first place. I am running because the people in the 110th District deserve to have a voice in the Legislature who will represent their values. I think voters in the 110th District are tired of far-left legislators from Chicago pushing their radical agenda onto the rest of the state. The constant assault on our 2nd Amendment rights and the radical bills requiring people who are morally opposed to abortion to pay for abortions with their taxpayers are direct assaults on the values so many in the 110th District hold. Unfortunately, too many are voting with their feet and leaving Illinois because they are tired of the radicalism coming from Chicago politicians. We must change course in Illinois, and I look forward to continuing to serve the people of the 110th District and to be their voice in Springfield.
What are your top three goals?
Reduce Taxes and Spending: Illinois has the highest combination of state and local taxes in the nation. Our taxes are too high, and thousands of Illinois residents are fleeing our state every year to escape the high taxes. We need to not only stop raising taxes, but we must find ways to lower them. The only way we can legitimately lower taxes is to reduce spending. One of the reasons I voted against Gov. Pritzker’s bloated budget is because of the massive increase in spending contained in his budget. We must get spending under control.
Regionalize Minimum Wage Increase: The minimum wage hike, the Governor pushed through is already hurting many of the businesses in the 110th District and it is only going to get worse the closer we get to the $15 per hour threshold. Many people in the 110th District already go to Indiana to shop and eat out. Businesses know they can lower costs by locating in Indiana and they can bring many of their Illinois customers with them. We need to change the antibusiness climate in Illinois, and we need to do it soon or communities along Illinois’ borders will continue to lose businesses to surrounding states. We should take a regional approach to the minimum wage hike because of the disparities in the cost of living instead of a one-size fits all solution.
Pension Reform: We need long term solutions to the pension crisis. The first step is to ask the voters to approve a Constitutional Amendment to give the Legislature the authority to enact the reforms we need. The courts have made it clear that absent a change in our Constitution, the Legislature has limited options in terms of enacting serious reforms. Having said that, there are some reforms we can enact. For starters, we should eliminate the Legislative pension and lead by example. We should also look at using simple COLAs for retirees rather than compounded COLAs and/or we should look at implementing a 401(K) style plan for new hires. Whatever course of action we take, we need to make real pension reform a high priority.
What is the biggest challenge facing constituents and how will you address that?
The biggest challenge we face is attracting jobs and opportunities. The anti-business climate in Illinois is hurting districts like the 110th District. It is easy for local businesses to pack up and move to states like Indiana which many of them are doing and taking their jobs with them. We need to change course and enact policies that will attract new jobs and opportunities. We also must root out the culture of corruption in Springfield. The influence peddling and insider dealing in Springfield makes it difficult to attract new jobs and opportunities to Illinois. Many of the economic problems we face in Illinois could be solved with the addition of more jobs and one way we can make Illinois more attractive to potential employers is to root out corruption.
Want to vote early in Illinois' general election? Here’s what you need to know.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.