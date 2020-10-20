Why are you running? Responses to our questions to candidates in Nov. 3 contests

TAMMARA "TAMMY" WAGONER, Democratic

I am running for State's Attorney because for me there is nothing more important than serving my community. I worked in private practice for a couple years early in my career and the most important lesson I learned was that I was a prosecutor. I take pride in being a part of a network of problem solving. I believe in the criminal justice system, but I am not ignorant to the fact that we can always do better. I want to inspire a new generation of young lawyers. Keeping in mind that we are obligated to be just, I want to make sure that young prosecutors know that being thoughtful in how you handle cases and acting with compassion is not a weakness. Having been a prosecutor for almost two decades now, I have learned much about the value of relationships and the need for trust. I want to use those lessons to be a voice for the future.

What are your top three goals?

(1) To get the State's Attorney's Office more involved with the community we serve. One of the biggest obstacles for law enforcement officers and prosecutors is the reluctance of victims and witnesses to cooperate during the investigation and to follow through if the case goes to trial. We need to get more involved with community organizations so that we can begin to build the relationships and trust necessary to successful prosecution. (2) To expand the traditional measures of success. When we think about how "successful" a prosecutor is, we traditionally talked about convictions and rates of incarceration. The concept of success within the justice system can't be measured by such limited concepts. We have to beyond the measurable and incorporate the needs of the community, the victim and the defendant. Allowing the victim a voice, getting a defendant mental health or drug treatment, or deferring cases outside of the traditional court system are also "successes". (3) To increase communication with not only law enforcement, social service agencies, and community organizations but to incorporate and foster relationships with groups or organization that we don't traditionally see as part of criminal justice network. We need to think outside the box. Building relationships with local business organizations, faith-based organizations and our local school district representatives can assist us in identifying issues and solutions that work for us as a community.