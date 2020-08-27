Grants available for blighted Illinois housing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Housing Development Authority is now accepting applications for grants to address vacant and abandoned housing throughout the state.

“Blight affects many communities, large and small across Illinois, and it is critical that municipalities have the tools they need to address the economic and social impact that vacant homes continue to impose in neighborhoods throughout the state,” IHDA executive director Kristin Faust said in a news release. “This is why IHDA is committed to helping Illinois cities and towns as they tackle their local housing needs.”

Funding for the grants comes from the state’s Strong Communities Program, which was established earlier this year through funding from the state’s Rebuild Illinois capital plan. A total of $30 million will be awarded through the program over three application periods, including $10 million available in the first wave.

The agency expects that over all three rounds, the program will finance the rehabilitation of approximately 1,000 abandoned homes and the demolition of another 500 blighted properties deemed beyond repair.