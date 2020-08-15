Heading off to college? Be prepared to sign a statement ‘voluntarily’ accepting the risk you’ll catch COVID-19

Arlen Moller was on vacation in early August when he tried opening his work email, intending to contact a few of his students at the Illinois Institute of Technology about their fall schedules.
But Moller, an associate psychology professor, could not access his inbox. Instead, IIT’s portal directed him to a page outlining COVID-19 protocols for the fall semester. And before Moller could use his email again, he needed to check a box saying he understood the information.
Most of the three-page document seemed beneficial — it detailed basic safety precautions for in-person classes, such as frequent hand washing and wearing a mask indoors. One line, however, stood out.
It said that anyone returning to IIT’s Chicago campus is making the decision “voluntarily ... to assume the risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and to assume responsibility” for following the rules.
“It raised alarms for me. ... It caught me by surprise,” Moller said. And then he wondered: Is this a liability waiver?
That’s a question echoing across college campuses as students, faculty and staff are being confronted with similar documents as a prerequisite for returning.
Many of them don’t explicitly waive liability or prevent the signer from filing a lawsuit if they get infected with COVID-19 on campus, according to experts.
No matter what the forms are called — acknowledgments, codes of conduct, student compacts — some attorneys say they can help universities avoid financial repercussions of a COVID-19 outbreak on campus.
In addition to IIT, Northwestern University, Saint Xavier University and Illinois State University have all sent out documents to students or staff members with language about the risks of contracting COVID-19 in the course of school activities.
Outside of Illinois, students at the University of Alabama and the University of New Hampshire have raised concerns that such forms could be used as liability waivers to shield universities from accountability. This week, after student objections, Penn State said it would change the language on its form saying students “assume any and all risk of exposure to COVID-19.”
Many of the forms also include statements that universities cannot guarantee risk-free environments and that those returning to campus are doing so voluntarily.
Attorney Paul Lannon, co-chair of law firm Holland & Knight’s education practice, said the agreements work in everyone’s favor by providing an understanding of the expectations on campus. Many schools have sent out documents called “assumptions of risk” notices — which are distinct from liability waivers — that also communicate what schools are doing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“Schools think it’s fair and appropriate to notify their community that there are risks so that the members of the community can make their own risk assessment,” said Lannon, who’s drafted a number of these forms for university clients. “We put the people on notice so they can’t say ... ‘Had I known about the risk, I wouldn’t have gone,’ or ‘I wouldn’t have allowed my children to go.‘”
The notices, Lannon said, can be used as evidence in a civil case, but they can also help students hold a school accountable if it didn’t deliver on its promises, say, to have facilities regularly cleaned or to enforce social distancing.
Lannon also stressed that accepting the terms, commonly through an electronic signature, is a choice. Those who object to the agreements can choose to defer or enroll in a different school.
But Heidi Li Feldman, a law professor at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., said students, parents and faculty members should be more skeptical.
At the Tribune’s request, Feldman reviewed the documents sent by Northwestern, Saint Xavier and IIT. She said all three documents seem intended as contracts, though it’s not clear if they would be enforced in court.
Feldman also cautioned families to be wary of how universities are framing options for hybrid learning, which combine in-person and online experiences.
“The more you try to present people’s exposure to COVID-19 as a voluntary choice on their part — and you can create that image with circumstantial evidence, not just with explicit waivers — the more you’re laying the groundwork for saying later that you voluntarily agreed to take the risk inherent in coming to a campus,” she said.
It’s no secret that universities have turned to Congress for protection. A May letter from the American Council on Education asked lawmakers to shield colleges from the huge costs of defending themselves in court over COVID-19 lawsuits. The letter specified there should still be recourse for those “harmed by truly bad actors who engage in egregious misconduct.”
And not everyone is bothered by the idea. Some students see signing the waivers or agreements as a necessary trade-off for continuing their studies in person and understand the challenges universities are facing. Some faculty members have also praised universities for clearly communicating and promising to enforce codes of conduct.
The approach, however, is still troubling to Moller.
He recalled the day when he first saw IIT’s form, titled “COVID-19 Fall 2020 Semester Guidelines for Students, Faculty and Staff.”
Moller said he ultimately decided to click the box signaling his acknowledgment because he needed to log into his email and tend to his work. But Moller quickly contacted human resources with questions and said he might need to consult with a lawyer, according to a copy of the email he provided.
A few days later, IIT clarified its position by adding a new introduction to the form. The guidelines, IIT said, were intended to highlight the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic and to show how the university is mitigating those risks — such as supplying face coverings to anyone who needs them on campus.
“This notice is not a waiver and release by which you are agreeing not to sue the University; the notice is simply asking you to acknowledge that you received and understood the information contained in it,” the clarification said. “Acknowledgment of the notice allows one to access our network.”
IIT spokesman Jess Goode said the university has communicated other important announcements, such as rules for technology and ethics, through its portal in a similar fashion. He said the prompt was used to ensure everyone read the rules.
At the time, though, Moller said the move felt coercive. It hit especially hard, he said, because he’s slated to teach a hybrid class in the fall that involves in-person elements. Though his preference was to stay fully remote, Moller said he agreed to work on campus because he’s sympathetic to IIT’s circumstances.
“I’m accepting some level of risk for the good of the university, and I feel like I’m only willing to do that if there’s a collective sense of taking care of each other and goodwill, and this maneuver threatens that goodwill,” he said. “I don’t know if the administration realizes the harm that potentially was done.”
At Northwestern, some law students are also speaking out about language in a COVID-19 code of conduct they had to sign. As part of the rules, students had to acknowledge that “tuition and fees will not be refunded or prorated” if more classes are moved online or activities are canceled, according to the form.
Ana Pajar Blinder, a second-year law student, said the financial language caught her off guard because most of the document discussed communal measures about staying safe on campus.
“It felt completely out of place,” she said. “The tone of the student acknowledgment form to me was one more of camaraderie ... and then there was a separate line about the impossibility of a prorated or reduced tuition, which to me felt much more callous and antithetical to the values the school tries to instill.”
Northwestern is already raising tuition for students — by 3.5% for undergraduates and 2.98% at the law school — so this additional condition felt like a “knife twist,” Blinder said. The tuition increases were approved earlier this year.
A spokesman for the school declined to comment.
Feldman, the Georgetown professor, encouraged families alarmed by contract-like documents to take action.
“Students don’t realize their power,” she said. “So if anyone — a landlord, a university, an employer — ever gives you a contract to sign and you are not comfortable with it, negotiate it. Don’t tick the box. Start with the registrar’s office or call the university counsel’s office.”
She also said that more colleges should follow the lead of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, which is asking its campus community to take a voluntary “pledge” about following COVID-19 precautions. UIUC’s approach, Feldman said, is more effective than intimidating students and faculty with legal prose.
