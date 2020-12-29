Here are the 3 new Illinois laws that take effect Jan. 1

HB 2818 allows survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking who fear for their safety to apply to the ACP through the Attorney General’s Office. The ACP forwards all first-class mail and provides survivors with a substitute address for public records and documents, such as driver’s licenses and state-issued identification cards.

The bill also changes the name of the law, from the Address Confidentiality for Victims of Domestic Violence Act to the Address Confidentiality for Victims of Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault or Stalking Act.

In a written statement, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said ACP is an important added layer of protection and peace of mind for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.

“I am committed to ensuring that survivors have access to the resources and support needed to aid their recoveries, and I encourage survivors to participate in this program that can help protect them from the individuals who perpetrated crimes against them,” Raoul said in the statement.

