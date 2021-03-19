Higher education staff can begin getting COVID vaccine on Monday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Thursday night, according to IDPH, a little more than 4.5 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Illinois, including 359,850 for long-term care facilities.

On Thursday, 135,525 doses were administered. The seven-day rolling average for doses administered daily stood at 102,775.

During a news conference in Belleville on Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said a little more than 60% of seniors age 65 and over had received at least one vaccine dose. Under a plan announced earlier in the week, when that number reaches 70%, and as long as certain other metrics are met, the state will enter what he is calling a “bridge phase” to full reopening of the economy that will allow for larger capacity limits in public gatherings.

IDPH reported Friday that 2,380 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 had been recorded over the previous 24 hours out of 92,161 tests performed. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate of new cases as a percent of total tests stood at 2.5%, up one tenth of a point from the day before.

In Coles County, health officials announced six new cases, bringing its total to 5,480 since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 93 have died.