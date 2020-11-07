Hundreds of Illinois schools potentially exposed to COVID-19 in last month, new contact tracing data shows

In the last 30 days, people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus reported having recently visited a total of 647 public and private schools statewide, according to Illinois public health data.

The data also lists 10 schools with current COVID-19 outbreaks, defined as at least five cases among staff or students that were traced to school exposure.

The statewide data, obtained through contact tracing, is the first school-related COVID-19 data that Illinois officials have published. It comes after parents and educators urged the state to release information about the virus’s spread in schools. In many parts of Illinois, the school year began nearly three months ago, and people have had to make decisions about in-person learning without comprehensive information.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that it would make school-level case data public after a story by the Chicago Tribune and ProPublica Illinois detailed the lack of school data last month.

For an outbreak to be considered school related, those affected must have had shared exposure on school grounds and be from different households. Exposure in before- or after-school programs is included. The data does not indicate how many positive cases have been linked to each school building.