Icy conditions across Central Illinois Friday

LINCOLN — The new year starts with an ice storm warning in effect for parts of Central Illinois.

Significant icing and possibly some snow is expected with the system say forecasters with The National Weather Service in Lincoln. This system will track south to north, with freezing rain expected on the leading edge. As temperatures warm Friday morning, rainfall will overtake freezing rain.

Ice accumulation is expected through much of the region, with upwards of 0.3 inches between the Illinois River Valley region and Interstate 55 corridor.

Dangerous travel conditions will occur Friday across Central Illinois as well as damage to trees and power lines due to ice accumulation and stronger northeast winds on Friday.

McLean, DeWitt, Logan, Woodford, Tazewell, Cass, Mason, Menard, Morgan, Sangamon and Scott counties are included in the ice storm warning area, which is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.