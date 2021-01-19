Illinois 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate hits lowest point since Oct. 23

Intensive care unit beds have followed similar trends with 713 of them in use by COVID-19 patients Monday night and 728 in use on average each night for the seven days prior. That marked a 5.9 percent decrease from the week prior and a 40 percent decrease from the week ending Nov. 29, when there were 1,209 in use on average.

COVID-19 patients occupied 395 ventilators as of Monday night, or slightly more than the 389 that were in use on average the seven days prior. That number marked an 8% decrease from the week prior and a 44% decrease from the Nov. 29 peak.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Approximately 32% of staffable hospital beds and 29 percent of staffable ICU beds remained unused statewide. That surge capacity had dropped to the high teens for ICU beds and low 20s for hospital beds in December.

Deaths slowing

Deaths related to COVID-19 have significantly dropped this week as well, although those numbers fluctuate daily and are lagging indicators of disease spread. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported another 33 deaths Tuesday after reporting 50 Monday and 29 Sunday.

The state had reported single-day death counts exceeding 100 for 17 of the past 30 days, and has not reported a death count this low in a three-day period since the end of October.