Illinois adds 2,190 COVID cases on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,190 new cases on Saturday, the second straight day the caseload has exceeded 2,000 cases. An additional 18 deaths were also confirmed.
Labs have reported 48,016 specimens, for a total of more than 3 million tests. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity is 4.2%.
On Friday, the state health department put 13 counties on "warning level" for COVID cases — Cass, Coles, Grundy, Iroquois, Jackson, Monroe, Perry, Saline, St. Clair, Tazewell, Union, Williamson and Winnebago.
On Friday, the state health department put 13 counties on "warning level" for COVID cases — Cass, Coles, Grundy, Iroquois, Jackson, Monroe, Perry, Saline, St. Clair, Tazewell, Union, Williamson and Winnebago.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday also announced that public health officials may issue fines to Illinois businesses where employees or patrons aren't wearing face coverings to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Pritzker said the emergency rules he filed focus on “scofflaw” businesses who flout the requirement since May 1 that people in public who are unable to keep 6 feet away from others must wear masks. Enforcement begins with warnings and can result in fines of $75 to $2,500.
Since a reduction in infections in June prompted Pritzker to re-open businesses and allow for larger groups — up to 50 — to gather, the highly contagious and sometimes-fatal virus has been on a summerlong rebound.
Pritzker also signed a measure into law adding penalties to those who assault retail workers who are asking patrons to abide by safety guidelines. The law also provides 60 days of additional disability leave to some state and local government employees such as correctional officers and firefighters for those whose recovery was slowed by COVID-19.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
6 things we learned about new COVID business rules Pritzker announced Friday
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!