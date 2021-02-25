Illinois announces Phase 1B expansion but appointments still limited; Coles County adds 8 new cases

He said if there was enough supply to vaccinate the entire population, “we actually probably could do that right now,” but the Phase 1B expansion is an effort to vaccinate the most vulnerable in the meantime.

“We're working with our local public health departments to help them get to the Phase 1B as quickly as possible. Most of our local public health departments are moving into that phase,” he said.

National Guard teams are available to assist counties that need help in expanding their vaccination efforts, Pritzker said.

The state has vaccinated 66,274 people each day on average over the previous seven days. More than 2.4 million of the more than 3.1 million doses received have been administered.

Pritzker said Wednesday the state expects to receive 100,000 doses daily within the next two weeks and is building up capacity to be able to administer them. A Johnson & Johnson vaccine, if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week, could accelerate the pace at which vaccines become available.

Approximately 5.3% of the population has now received both doses of either the Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna vaccines, according to IDPH. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, if approved, would require only one dose.