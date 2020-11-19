Illinois COVID-19 death toll surpasses 11,000

SPRINGFIELD — As the state surpassed 11,000 COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday and the disease became the third leading cause of death in the state, health officials sought to address rumors and conspiracy theories related to the virus.
“I still hear people saying that COVID-19 isn't real, that it's just another cold or that it's a conspiracy,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said at Wednesday’s daily COVID-19 briefing. “The bottom line is that COVID-19 is real. And it is worse than a typical cold. This ‘not real virus’ is overwhelming our hospitals. Right now, it's taking up one out of every four beds that's occupied in the hospitals across our state. This ‘just another cold’ is putting hundreds of people in the ICU and on ventilators.”
The 140 deaths reported Wednesday in people that had tested positive for the disease drove the total to 11,014. It’s the third time one-day death counts surpassed 100 in the past eight days.
“I'm also hearing people say that it's only older people or those with health conditions who are dying from the virus,” Ezike said. “Well, it is true that people who are older and people who have comorbidities are at higher risk. But I will tell you that of the 140 new reports of deaths that we've gotten, two of them were their 30s, three were in their 40s, nine were in their 50s. The populations at greater risk are our elderly. But I believe that the death of a 90 year-old or a 50 year-old or a 20 year-old all matter.”
Locally, the Coles County Health Department on Wednesday announced that 52 additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the county.
The health department reported that this new figure has increased the total case count for Coles County to 3,043, with 28 currently hospitalized, 800 recovering, 2,159 recovered, and 56 deceased.
