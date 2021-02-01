Illinois COVID-19 picture continues to improve amid widespread reopening

Over the previous seven days, the state vaccinated 43,478 individuals on average, with at 36,851 vaccinations administered Saturday and 14,422 administered on Sunday. The state, in a news release, cited winter weather which deposited heavy snowfalls in several areas of the state as a factor in slowing down Sunday vaccinations.

To date, 996,410 of 1.8 million doses received have been administered in Illinois. Of the received doses, 496,100 have gone to the state through the Pharmacy Partnership program for long-term care residents to be administered through nationwide pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens. Of those, 156,872, or nearly 32 percent, have been administered.

Of the more than 1.3 million doses administered to the state outside of that program, 839,538, or nearly 63 percent, have been administered.

As of Monday, seven of the state’s 11 COVID-19 mitigation regions – Regions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 11 – had moved into Phase 4 restrictions, meaning indoor dining and competitive high school sports are allowed in those regions. Region 10, which includes suburban Cook County, is expected to join them Tuesday if all trends continue in the region, according to the state.