Illinois COVID-19 rules eased, state hiring more health care help

First lady Melania Trump bids farewell to the nation in a recorded video she posted on Twitter on Monday. She thanked Americans for the “greatest honor of my life," but she made no mention of the incoming Joe Biden administration.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois public health officials reported 3,385 fresh cases of coronavirus illness Monday, and 50 more deaths as Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration eased social interaction restrictions in most parts of the state.

Daily diagnoses of new cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, remain well below totals counted in November, the worst month for infections since the virus picked up speed in Illinois in February. Illinois has dodged expected surges in cases following holiday time travel and family celebrations.

Nonetheless, the entire state had been under so-called Tier 3 mitigation rules until late last week. The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced statewide health care contracting to supplement existing hospital staff. That enabled IDPH to loosen restrictions in most areas of the state, significantly to at least a level that allows indoor dining to resume.

Only Region 4, which covers the Illinois suburbs of St. Louis, and Region 7, covering Will and Kankakee counties just south of Chicago, remain in Tier 3.