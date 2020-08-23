Illinois data: 1,893 new confirmed cases of COVID reported Sunday

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 1,893 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease, as well as six deaths.
New data reported Sunday:
- IDPH is reporting a total of 220,178 cases, including 7,880 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois
- The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years
- Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 54,351 specimens for a total of 3,704,036
- The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 16–22 is 4.2%
- As of last night, 1,449 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19
- Of those, 339 patients were in the ICU and 117 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators
The recovery rate is at 95%.
The six deaths were:
Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
Iroquois County: 1 male 60s
PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?
Timothy Davison
Paulette Webster
Lilliana Boyd
Leroy Swayzer
Leah Melliere
Lashayla Sanders
Kaydn Patton
Kameron Davis
Kadden Spencer
Joshua Mahaffey
Jenna Snyder
Heidi Gonzalez
Emoni Harris
Donna Mezo
Chengxu and Zhaoxu Wang
Anton Gann
Anthony Burgos
Amarion Roberts
Alyssa Denton
Adriana Schlernitzauer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!