Illinois Democrats resurrect Bruce Rauner to counter attacks on House Speaker Michael Madigan, party leadership

In a pandemic-created virtual political world, Madigan escaped any direct questioning about his political and governmental tenure. But some Democrats have argued he has become a serious political distraction in a year when the party had looked to not only retain but make gains on its majority status in the legislature and congressional delegation.

Madigan has long been the point man for Republican criticism of Illinois’ problems, an issue amplified during Republican Bruce Rauner’s successful 2014 run for governor, the 2016 legislative elections and in Rauner’s 2018 loss to Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

While Rauner is gone from the state’s political scene, Madigan’s allies in organized labor and some Democratic officials are looking to resurrect those battles between the former Republican governor and Democratic House speaker for another round this November.

Lonnie Stephenson, president of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and a Moline native, warned the state’s delegation to “stay united, focus on what the prize is. The prize is Nov. 3 and getting rid of Trump.”