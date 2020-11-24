Illinois: Fraudulent jobless claims soar during pandemic

“Anyone can be targeted,” he said.

Experts say fraudsters typically file claims using personal data leaked from past data breaches.

In fraud cases that involve identity theft, some victims discover they are a victim when they receive a letter from the department saying a claim has been filed in their name, or their employer receives a letter. People who have received such letters but have not filed for unemployment should immediately call the Illinois Department of Employment Security at 800-814-0513 to flag the case as fraudulent, officials said.

The letters include debit cards, which the state sends out to people once they file for benefits. Those cards are not preloaded with funds, but the state sends them in case people want to have their benefits loaded onto the card rather than deposited into their bank accounts, said IDES spokeswoman Rebecca Cisco.

Scammers are able to obtain the funds by directing the state to send benefits to their own accounts, rather than to the debit cards.

Brian Dolan, 63, discovered that he was a fraud victim when he received a letter from the state agency saying a claim had been submitted in his name, even though he had not filed one.