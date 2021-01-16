Illinois National Guard being deployed, Capitol windows being boarded up in advance of weekend (copy)

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has activated 250 members of the Illinois National Guard amid FBI warnings of potential armed protests at the 50 U.S. state capitols in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Crews could be seen Friday placing plywood over the windows of the Statehouse.
Pritzker’s office in a statement said the Illinois State Police, Secretary of State Police and Illinois Emergency Management Agency “are working in tandem with local and federal counterparts to protect the residents of Illinois while safeguarding the right to peaceful protest.”
“Following the violent siege at our nation’s Capitol and reports from federal law enforcement on threats to state capitols, I am bringing all resources to bear to protect our residents and our democratic process,” Pritzker said.
Henry Haupt, a spokesman for the Secretary of State's Office, said no permits were requested or issued for potential demonstrations, but “Capitol Police, along with other law enforcement agencies, are fully aware of possible marches on state capitols.”
“While we don’t discuss staffing levels or security protocols, I can confirm that the Secretary of State Capitol Police are remaining vigilant and taking every measure available to ensure the Capitol Complex is safe and secure. This includes, out of an abundance of caution, temporarily affixing plywood over certain windows of the Capitol Building.”
Government offices across the country also are taking steps. The South Carolina Statehouse is closing for five days. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday mobilized 1,000 members of the National Guard and a fence was installed around the state Capitol grounds in Sacramento. Members of the Pennsylvania National Guard will be brought in to protect the state Capitol as well.
In Washington, thousands of police and military troops are in place. Eight-foot fencing has been put in place.
Officials hope to avoid the type of violence that occurred Jan. 6, when a mob of stormed the U.S. Capitol, leaving a Capitol Police officer and four others dead, as Biden's victory was being certified.
The FBI memo said the state protests could begin as early as Saturday.
In Springfield, a "Save Our State" rally is scheduled at noon on Saturday.
The State Journal-Register reported that in a memo to state agency directors, Central Management Services director Janel Forde said the department "encourages all employees to work remotely beginning January 17 through January 19, if possible, due to the anticipated protests in downtown Springfield."
The governor’s office said the Illinois National Guard “will not interfere with peaceful protestors exercising their first amendment rights,” rather, “the role of the soldiers is to aide local authorities in enforcing street closures and designated perimeters.”
“As with recent previous deployments, the Illinois State Police will work side by side with the Illinois National Guard and our local partners to execute our mission of protecting the democratic process,” Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said in a statement.
The governor’s office also said Pritzker activated an additional 100 members of the National Guard “at the request of the U.S. Department of Defense” in support of the inauguration. The additional troops join approximately 200 Illinois Guard members that were previously activated by the governor.
The Associated Press and Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.