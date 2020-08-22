Illinois nursing home complaints not properly investigated amid pandemic that killed thousands of residents

The agency said it also hired A. Courtney Cox, a former federal prosecutor, “to take a closer look at specific investigations IDPH conducted into complaints made concerning long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. This review will inform IDPH’s efforts to improve existing procedures.”

An IDPH spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for an interview.

The Tribune has been pressing the agency to release documents that could explain why, in late July, it removed Debra Bryars, an agency deputy director paid roughly $120,000 a year who ran the Office of Health Care Regulation, and Aimee Isham, who oversaw the Bureau of Long Term Care at roughly $110,000 a year.

The department didn’t announce the departures at the time, only confirming them when asked by a reporter for WBEZ. The agency also wouldn’t say why the two regulators were removed from their posts. Records show Bryars was terminated and Isham was put on paid leave, without a length noted. Neither has responded to messages.

The Tribune also filed a request for records that could shed light on why the pair were removed. A state attorney working with the agency told the Tribune the agency would respond this week to the Tribune’s appeal, but the agency has yet to do so.