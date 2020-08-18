Illinois orders tighter restrictions in Metro East to slow surge in COVID-19 positivity rate

“What we didn’t want to have happen was if we put a more stringent application in place, we didn’t want people to get up and try to drive into St. Louis to go to their bars and restaurants, which would be open later than the bars and restaurants here,” he said.

The stricter rules were triggered by the region logging three consecutive days with a test positivity rate of 8% or higher, which Pritzker’s office announced Sunday. Once the new rules take effect on Tuesday in the Metro East, they will remain in effect for 14 days.

If the region’s average test positivity rate falls below 6.5%, the region will return to the set of rules that have been in place statewide since late June, when the entire state moved into the fourth phase of Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” reopening plan.

State Sen. Chris Belt, a Cahokia Democrat, had a message Monday for “anti-maskers, or to those who believe that this virus is a figment of your imagination.”