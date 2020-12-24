Illinois population loss accelerating

Illinois is shrinking.

Again. Or perhaps, still.

For the seventh year in a row, the state's population has decreased, according to estimates released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

While this has been a trend for the Land of Lincoln, the estimated loss from July 2019 to July 2020 was the second largest in the nation — behind only New York. The 79,487-person plummet in Illinois was the worst population decline for the state since World War II, according to Bryce Hill, a senior research analyst for the non-partisan Illinois Policy Institute.

What's troubling to analysts is the longer-term view. The rate at which Illinois is seeing more people moving out than moving in actually is getting faster, which is an anomaly among states. After seeing net increases in population from 2010 through 2012, the trend reversed sharply in 2013, and has grown from a deficit of 10,686 that year to minus 41,816 in 2017 and minus 55,208 in 2018.

With the loss this year and the 57,688 population drop in 2019, the Census Bureau estimates about 253,000 people have stopped calling Illinois home in the past decade. That is about triple the loss of other states during the same period, according to Hill.