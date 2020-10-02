Illinois puts 28 counties on latest coronavirus warning list

Illinois public health officials on Friday said 28 counties were considered at “warning level” for the coronavirus, and again scolded businesses that “blatantly disregard” mitigation measures such as social distancing.

The warning list came out as the state reported 2,206 new known cases of COVID-19 and 47 deaths connected to the virus. The death toll is the highest daily count since late June, but still far below the 24-hour numbers reported during the pandemic’s peak in June.

There have now been 297,646 known cases and 8,743 deaths in Illinois since the pandemic began.

The counties on the warning list are put there after surpassing two more metrics such as the number of cases per 100,000 people and test positivity rates. The counties on the latest list are:

Bond, Boone, Brown, Calhoun, Christian, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, DeKalb, DeWitt, Fayette, Greene, Hancock, Jasper, Lee, Livingston, Macon, Massac, Monroe, Morgan, Pulaski, Putnam, Richland, Saline, St. Clair, Wabash, Washington and Winnebago.