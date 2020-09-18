 Skip to main content
Illinois receives $1.3 billion from FEMA for $300 in weekly federal jobless benefits authorized by President Trump
Illinois receives $1.3 billion from FEMA for $300 in weekly federal jobless benefits authorized by President Trump

Illinois has received $1.3 billion from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for six weeks of an additional $300 in weekly federal unemployment benefits authorized by President Donald Trump.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security said it began disbursing the funds Sept. 6 for the weeks between July 26 and Aug. 15 and has paid out more than $650 million to about 700,000 eligible claimants.

The agency said in a Friday news release it will continue to pay out funds for the weeks between Aug. 16 and Sept. 5.

In August, Trump signed an executive order authorizing FEMA to spend no more than $44 billion for the Lost Wages Assistance program after a $600 weekly federal unemployment supplement expired at the end of July.

Only claimants who qualify for at least $100 in weekly unemployment benefits, either through state programs or the federal pandemic assistance program, are eligible.

Earlier this month, Illinois officials said about 55,000 low-income claimants wouldn’t be eligible and warned the funds could last as little as three weeks.

FEMA has warned that funds for the unemployment benefits program will run out, and Congress remains at an impasse over additional coronavirus relief packages that could extend federal jobless benefits.

