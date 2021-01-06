Illinois regions could have some restrictions loosened starting Jan. 15

SPRINGFIELD – Statewide Tier 3 COVID-19 restrictions in Illinois could be lifted within 10 days.

Starting Jan.15, exactly one incubation period from New Year’s Day, any region that has met requirements for a reduction of restrictions will be able to move out of the Tier 3 mitigation plan, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday.

“I’m cautiously optimistic as there are some early signs indicating that some regions have made real progress and won’t reverse that progress this week or next,” Pritzker said.

The entire state has been under Tier 3 restrictions since Nov. 20 in an effort to combat a potential holiday surge in cases. Under these increased restrictions businesses are required to follow 25% capacity limits, and close bars and restaurants to indoor service – a restriction that will still be in place even when a region moves back to Tier 2.

Pritzker said that despite not seeing a post-Thanksgiving surge, he is still advising Tier 3 restrictions be upheld for one incubation period, or 14 days, to ensure infection rates remain as low as possible.

After Jan. 15, regions will be able proceed past Tier 2, which would allow restaurants and bars to reopen for indoor service, depending on their future infection and hospitalization rates.