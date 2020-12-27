 Skip to main content
Illinois reports 104 new COVID-19 deaths, total now 15,969
Illinois reports 104 new COVID-19 deaths, total now 15,969

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Illinois public health officials on Sunday reported 3,767 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 104 confirmed deaths.

With the latest number, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 937,909 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, including 15,969 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, Illinois has administered 46,226 COVID-19 tests for nearly 13 million since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day positivity rate in Illinois is now 8.5%.

As of late Saturday, there were 4,083 people hospitalized in Illinois due to the coronavirus, with 905 patients were in intensive care units and 497 patients on ventilators.

More than 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Illinois since the first vaccine was approved for emergency use this month, more than any other state in the nation, and state officials expect the pace of the vaccination program to speed up as the federal government begins distributing a second vaccine this week.

