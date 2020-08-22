Illinois reports 2,356 new cases of coronavirus disease on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 2,356 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease.
The recovery rate is at 95%, according to department data. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 15-21 is 4.3%.
There also were the following 17 deaths, the department said:
Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
Douglas County: 1 male 80s
Iroquois County: 1 female 80s
Kane County: 1 male 50s
Madison County: 1 male 60s
Sangamon County: 1 female 80s
Winnebago County: 1 male 90s
Other data released Saturday:
- IDPH is reporting a total of 218,285 cases, including 7,874 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois
- The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years
- Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 56,766 specimens for a total of 3,649,685
- As of last night, 1,488 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
- 322 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
