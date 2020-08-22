 Skip to main content
Illinois reports 2,356 new cases of coronavirus disease on Saturday
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 2,356 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease.

The recovery rate is at 95%, according to department data. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 15-21 is 4.3%

There also were the following 17 deaths, the department said: 

Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Douglas County: 1 male 80s

Iroquois County: 1 female 80s

Kane County: 1 male 50s

Madison County: 1 male 60s

Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

Winnebago County: 1 male 90s

Other data released Saturday: 

  • IDPH is reporting a total of 218,285 cases, including 7,874 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois
  • The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years
  • Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 56,766 specimens for a total of 3,649,685
  • As of last night, 1,488 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
  • 322 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

