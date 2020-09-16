Illinois sports bets top $52 million in July; online wagering gains traction as NFL season kicks off

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite a dearth of major sports and only two places to place bets,legal sports books generated more than $52.5 million in wagers during July, the first full month of activity in Illinois.

With the kickoff of the NFL season last weekend, and the recent launch of several online and retail sports books, Illinois' sports betting industry could get a lot bigger in the months ahead, experts say.

“It’s very early innings,” said Chris Grove, managing director of sports betting for gaming industry research firm Eilers & Krejcik.

More than 92% of sports wagers made in July were placed online, according to the Illinois Gaming Board. Bets were placed on everything from mixed martial arts to auto racing. Top pro sports for betting were baseball, soccer and golf.

Almost nobody bet on tennis.

The adjusted gross revenue -- the amount the sports books keep after winnings are paid -- totaled $3.6 million. The state gets 15% of that revenue in taxes, which amounted to about $544,000 for July.