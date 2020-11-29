Illinois teachers say COVID-19 struggles are mounting and they’re ‘acutely worried about the safety and well-being’ of students

Some teachers who are back in the classroom with students reported that they are “coping with the additional precautions it brings and fears for their personal safety,” while also juggling the demands of a heavier workload as they teach both online and in person.

The IGPA report also found teachers citing that “interpersonal connections and relationships with students, which are some of the most gratifying and meaningful elements of teachers’ jobs, have diminished under all three models” of instruction during the pandemic.

Teachers also reported that even though they are working longer hours, they fear they are not offering educational experiences that are as “engaging and rigorous” as those that accompany traditional, full-time in-person teaching, Kessler said.

In addition to teachers reporting they feel “exhausted,” Kessler said educators also are “acutely worried about the safety and well-being of their students, especially in cases where the students might be exposed to abuse or neglect while away from school for prolonged periods.”

One educator from southern Illinois told Kessler: “If we haven’t already, I can say with all certainty that we will see an increase in trauma and anxiety among our students.”