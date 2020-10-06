Illinois treasurer abruptly cancels news conference to address remarks on taxing retirement income

Democratic State Treasurer Michael Frerichs abruptly canceled a Tuesday news conference to rebut comments he made in June about taxing retirement income, an issue now being used by opponents fighting a proposed graduated-rate income tax amendment.
Ten minutes before he planned to speak at the James R. Thompson Center in the Chicago Loop, a Frerichs aide told reporters the event had been canceled. Asked for a reason, the aide offered none.
Later, Frerichs issued a statement in which he did not address the canceled news conference but said he opposes a retirement tax and supports the graduated rate income tax.
“I oppose creating a retirement tax in Illinois, along with the General Assembly, and governor,” Frerichs said.
“I encourage others to join me to stand up for working families and retirees, so they get a tax cut while we ask millionaires and billionaires to pay their fair share. The fact is opponents of the fair tax have actually released plans to tax retirement income and raise taxes on everyone,” Frerichs said.
At issue was a comment Frerichs made in June to the Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce. The Daily Herald reported that Frerichs said one consideration for adopting the graduated-rate amendment was that it could allow the taxing of retirement income for those who can afford it.
GOP-aligned group files lawsuit challenging ballot language on Pritzker’s graduated-rate income tax amendment
The Illinois Policy Institute, a GOP-aligned group opposed to Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s graduated-rate income tax plan, filed a lawsuit …
“One thing a progressive tax would do is make clear you can have graduated rates when you are taxing retirement income,” he said, according to the Daily Herald. “And, I think that’s something that’s worth discussion.”
Illinois does not currently tax retirement income and nothing in the proposed graduated-rate income tax amendment would change the law to allow that. But opponents to the amendment have seized on Frerichs' comments in contending the proposal would open the door to taxing pensions, 401(k) plans and other benefits.
Support Local Journalism
Under the proposal, which is the first item on the Nov. 3 ballot, voters are being asked to change the state constitution to remove the mandated flat-rate income tax and allow for a graduated-rate tax structure that increases rates as income increases.
Supporters say 97% of Illinoisans, those making $250,000 or less, would pay the same or lower income taxes under a rate structure that was signed into law and would go into effect if the amendment is ratified by voters. Opponents contend the tax change would hurt businesses and jobs and lead to an exodus of the wealthy from the state.
Frerichs' comments most recently were used by a GOP-aligned group in a lawsuit against the state over the informational language used in a state pamphlet sent to voters and on the ballot explaining the proposed amendment.
“Furthermore, some evidence suggests that passing the … amendment is a precondition to imposing a tax on retirement income,” the lawsuit said before referencing Frerichs' June comments.
Supporters of the amendment have called the lawsuit “frivolous.”
Before Frerichs called off his news conference, the lead group opposing the proposed amendment, the Coalition to Stop the Proposed Tax Hike, issued a statement contending the state treasurer had “admitted taxing retirement income is on the table.”
“No amount of backtracking can change the fact this is the worst possible time to raise taxes, and we simply can’t trust Springfield politicians,” said Lissa Druss, spokesperson for the coalition.
