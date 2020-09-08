‘It’s just sad’: On Navy Pier’s final day until spring, patrons and merchants rue another COVID-19 shutdown

Some workers said they would rely on second jobs, while Phil Mostaccio, owner of the Completely Nuts snack shop, said he was launching a new store in Norridge’s Harlem Irving Plaza and opening a seasonal location two months early in the Oakbrook Center mall.

“It’s all about keeping your people working when you can,” Mostaccio said, noting that the business has also lost weekend work at festivals and craft shows.

Unlike some other tour boats, the Tall Ship Windy gave passengers one last ride around Lake Michigan on Monday. Bruce Randall, owner and captain of the four-masted schooner, said he would have continued to operate for only two weeks more had Navy Pier not made the decision for him.

His ship will spend the winter on the South Branch of the Chicago River and will return as soon as the pier reopens, he said. But even then, he isn’t counting on crowds immediately flocking back.

“I’m hoping for the best, planning for the worst,” he said. “There’s not much we can do between that. I just don’t think we can get back to normal right away, no matter what happens.”