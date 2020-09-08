‘It’s just sad’: On Navy Pier’s final day until spring, patrons and merchants rue another COVID-19 shutdown

On the surface, it was just another Labor Day at Navy Pier.
Crowds wandered the 3,300-foot-long strip with ice cream cones or dog leashes in their hands, enjoying a brisk northerly breeze that etched whitecaps onto the surface of Lake Michigan and kept the temperature pleasantly mild.
But a closer look revealed the crowd was nowhere near as thick as it normally would be. Numerous restaurants were closed, while others served just a handful of patrons. Some of the massive tour boats that normally would be circling the lake floated idly without a passenger or crew member in sight.
So it went on the last day Navy Pier was open before shutting down -- again -- in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of Illinois’ most popular tourist attractions, the pier closed from mid-March to June, but even after its reopening, attendance has been only 15% of its normal level, spokeswoman Payal Patel said.
That prompted Navy Pier officials to suspend operations once more until spring. The exact date remains undetermined and could be moved up if a vaccine comes online earlier than expected, Patel said.
“We are remaining fluid and will take each day as it comes,” she said.
But for now, the closure has left merchants who operate on the pier and their employees in a bind.
Some workers said they would rely on second jobs, while Phil Mostaccio, owner of the Completely Nuts snack shop, said he was launching a new store in Norridge’s Harlem Irving Plaza and opening a seasonal location two months early in the Oakbrook Center mall.
“It’s all about keeping your people working when you can,” Mostaccio said, noting that the business has also lost weekend work at festivals and craft shows.
Unlike some other tour boats, the Tall Ship Windy gave passengers one last ride around Lake Michigan on Monday. Bruce Randall, owner and captain of the four-masted schooner, said he would have continued to operate for only two weeks more had Navy Pier not made the decision for him.
His ship will spend the winter on the South Branch of the Chicago River and will return as soon as the pier reopens, he said. But even then, he isn’t counting on crowds immediately flocking back.
“I’m hoping for the best, planning for the worst,” he said. “There’s not much we can do between that. I just don’t think we can get back to normal right away, no matter what happens.”
Some attractions remained dormant during the pier’s short-lived reopening, including the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, the Chicago Children’s Museum and the signature Ferris wheel. But Schaumburg resident Pawel Milek and his fiancee were still drawn there, and took photos in front of the motionless carousel.
“It’s a pretty iconic place for Chicago,” Milek said. “For me it’s perfect, especially when you want to take a picture.”
Julie and Mark Troup and their son Ryan cycled to the pier from their home in Wicker Park, even though they knew their entertainment options would be limited and the energy of the normally buzzing attraction would be muted.
“It’s just sad,” Julie Troup said.
But first-time visitor Michelle Johnson, wrapping up a road trip from her hometown of Buffalo, New York, was fine with the scant crowd.
“I don’t know what to compare it to since I’ve never been here before, but this is nice,” she said.
For her friend and traveling companion, Andre Hill, fresh from a dip in Lake Michigan -- the road trip was designed to fulfill his goal of swimming in all five Great Lakes -- reminisced about his days as a motor coach driver when he would drop off passengers at the pier.
“I’d come back a few hours later and I remember them talking about how nice of a time they had here,” he said. “I always said I’d come back and visit, and here I am.”
Lucy and Tom Forster-Smith, conversely, are regular visitors, since they live only a short distance away on Lake Shore Drive.
Sitting on a bench with their goldendoodle Molly, they said the pier’s earlier shutdown had been a downer for everyone, regardless of their address.
“It’s such a landmark of Chicago,” Lucy Forster-Smith said. “It’s so beautiful and it makes you feel really sad that you can’t get out and enjoy it, especially for people who live away from the lakefront.”
Her husband, Tom, said he wasn’t counting on a swift return of the crowds in the spring.
“It depends on people’s comfort level -- if there’s a vaccine and it’s readily available,” he said. “And even then I think there’s going to be a lag until people return like old times.”
