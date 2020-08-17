You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joliet house explosion leaves homeowners, neighbor injured
0 comments

Joliet house explosion leaves homeowners, neighbor injured

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JOLIET — One person was critically injured and two other people also were hurt following an explosion that leveled a home southwest of Chicago.

The blast occurred about 3 p.m. Sunday in Joliet, according to the Will County sheriff's office.

The homeowners were outside the house doing yard work when the house exploded. They suffered injuries. A neighbor was struck by debris.

Authorities on Sunday night were trying to determine what caused the explosion.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News