Lack of vitamin D might increase risk for COVID-19, University of Chicago researchers find

A lack of vitamin D may be associated with a higher risk for getting COVID-19, according to newly published research out of the University of Chicago.

Researchers looked at 489 patients tested for COVID-19 at University of Chicago Medicine between March 3 and April 10, whose vitamin D levels had been measured within a year of being tested for COVID-19.

Patients with untreated vitamin D deficiencies were nearly twice as likely to test positive for COVID-19 as patients with sufficient levels of the vitamin, according to the research, which was published Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open. The findings were reported earlier this year before the study was officially published.

“Understanding whether treating Vitamin D deficiency changes COVID-19 risk could be of great importance locally, nationally and globally,” said Dr. David Meltzer, chief of hospital medicine at University of Chicago Medicine and lead author of the study, in a news release. “Vitamin D is inexpensive, generally very safe to take, and can be widely scaled.”

The study cautioned, however, that randomized clinical trials are needed to determine whether and how vitamin D deficiency affects COVID-19 risk.