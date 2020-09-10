Lawmakers, stakeholders ask Pritzker to pause marijuana licensing process

Welch sent a letter to Pritzker in July, asking that he delay the licensing process to add additional safeguards and make sure it was equitable.

On Monday, the Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus and the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus both sent letters to the governor asking that he suspend the lottery from taking place and provide legislators more information about the process. Requests include a more detailed explanation of the scoring methodology, an explanation for why KPMG received a no-bid contract to conduct application reviews, and for the applications of the top scorers to be made publicly available on the IDFPR website.

State Reps. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, and Kathleen Willis, D-Addison, distributed a joint news release calling into question the equitable nature of the process.

“My constituents have been contacting me and expressing their concern that the African American community got left behind again by a system that benefits rich insiders,” Ford said. “There must be transparency and all questions need to be answered.”

The pair held a virtual town hall Wednesday with rejected social equity applicants.