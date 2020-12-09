Lightfoot-backed plan to let Cubs defer infrastructure payment to city advances

“They are intended to address unanticipated expenses related to Cubs baseball on the community around Wrigley Field,” Lufrano said.

With no fans at games over the past year, the team will instead put off that payment, while continuing to make investments in the community through their Cubs Care charities and other contributions, Lufrano said.

Lightfoot, when asked about the proposal at an unrelated news conference later, said the proposal would not waive the Cubs’ payment to the city but defer it a year. “The Cubs are a business like any other business and they’ve suffered great hardship this year as well,” Lightfoot said.

The CubFund payments are part of a 2013 deal when the Ricketts family was asking for City Council approval to undertake massive renovations around Wrigley Field.

The team agreed to make $500,000 payments each year from 2014 to 2018, and $250,000 payments from 2019 to 2023, to cover the cost of new street lighting, paving and other infrastructure work around the park “to show that they’re good neighbors,” according to Wrigleyville Ald. Tom Tunney, 44th.