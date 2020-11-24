 Skip to main content
Lightfoot proposes delay of business licenses, sidewalk cafe permits expirations to help offset COVID-19 hits
Lightfoot proposes delay of business licenses, sidewalk cafe permits expirations to help offset COVID-19 hits

The city of Chicago will delay business license and sidewalk cafe expirations and allow expanded outdoor service to continue into next year as part of a plan Mayor Lori Lightfoot introduced Tuesday to give businesses a boost during COVID-19.

Lightfoot is proposing expanding a program allowing every business and public vehicle license with expiration dates between March 15, 2020, and June 15, 2021, to extend until 2021, without the hassle of a license renewal, her office said.

Lightfoot also is proposing to allow all sidewalk cafe permits issued in 2021 the option to extend in front of a neighboring establishment and receive a 75% reduction in permit fee. Sidewalk cafe permits that are set to expire in February 2021 will be extended until June 1 without needing to renew, the mayor’s office said.

In addition, Lightfoot’s proposal will continue allowing outdoor service for bars and restaurants in private parking lots, on the sidewalk or in closed streets as part of her Expanded Outdoor Dining Program.

Aldermen will need to approve the measures, which come as Lightfoot continues trying to position herself as a friend to business while facing criticism that she hasn’t done enough to support bars and restaurants through COVID-19.

“My administration is committed to doing everything we can to remove regulatory burdens and make sure that the city is aiding the recovery efforts,” Lightfoot said.

