Lightfoot reacts to Trump threat to cut federal funding for cities

Lightfoot’s comments Thursday marked the latest exchange between Chicago’s mayor and Trump. Lightfoot in May responded to Trump tweeting a message that included, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts” in reply to rioting in Minneapolis and elsewhere following Floyd’s death by accusing the president of destabilizing the country and using a thinly veiled profanity.

“He wants to show failures on the part of Democratic local leaders, to throw red meat to his base,” Lightfoot said at the time. “His goal is to polarize, to destabilize local government and inflame racist urges. We can absolutely not let him prevail. And I will code what I really want to say to Donald Trump. It’s two words. It begins with F and it ends with U.”

Trump has made Chicago violence a frequent target of criticism as president.

In July, Trump began sending federal agents with a variety of departments to Chicago as part of Operation Legend -- an anti-violence program the mayor said she supports, so long as it’s being supervised locally by U.S. Attorney John Lausch.

But, Lightfoot has said she eyes the assistance skeptically and has cast doubt on the sincerity of Trump’s desire to help.

